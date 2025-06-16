Sonia Gandhi hospitalised for stomach-related issues in Delhi

New Delhi: Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here on Sunday due to stomach-related problems, sources said.

Gandhi (78) was admitted to the gastroenterology department around 9 pm, the hospital sources said.

They said Gandhi’s condition is stable and she is under the observation of a team of doctors.

On June 9, the former Congress president underwent a medical check-up at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

Two days before the check-up, she underwent some tests at Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital in Shimla after she complained of high blood pressure.