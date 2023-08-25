Sonia Gandhi congratulates team ISRO for their Chandrayaan-3’s success

New Delhi: Hailing the dedicated efforts of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the success of Chandrayaan-3, former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Thursday wrote to ISRO Chairman S Somanath over the success of Chandrayaan-3.



In her letter to ISRO chief, Gandhi said, “The space agency’s outstanding capabilities have been built up over decades and it being anchored on self-reliance since the early sixties has contributed to its great successes.”

“It is a matter of great pride and excitement to all Indians, particularly the younger generation,” Gandhi said.

“ISRO’s woutstanding capabilities have been built up over decades. It has had remarkable leaders and a spirit of collective endeavour has always driven it. It’s being anchored on self-reliance since the early sixties has contributed to its great successes,” the Congress Parliamentary party chief further said in her letter.