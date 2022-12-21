Sonia accuses govt of blocking Parl debate

New Delhi: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday slammed the government for "stubbornly" refusing a discussion on the India-China border issue in Parliament, saying silence on matters of serious concern has become its defining feature.



She also accused the Centre of making a calculated attempt to "delegitimise" the judiciary, terming it as a "troubling new development".

Launching a scathing attack on the Modi government during her address to party MPs in the central hall of Parliament, she said refusing a parliamentary debate on such a serious issue as Chinese "incursions" shows "disrespect for our democracy and reflects poorly on the government's intentions".

She said a frank discussion strengthens the nation's response and it is the duty of the government of the day to inform the public and explain its policies and actions with respect to the security and border situation.

Noting that the "continuing incursions by China on our border is a matter of serious concern", the former Congress president who was chairing the parliamentary party meeting said the nation stands with vigilant soldiers who repelled these attacks under difficult conditions.

Gandhi said when facing a significant national challenge, it has been the tradition in the country to take Parliament into confidence.

"The government, however, stubbornly refuses to allow a discussion on the issue in Parliament. As a result, Parliament, political parties and the people remain ignorant of the true situation on the ground," she said.

"Unfortunately, silence on matters of serious concern has become the defining feature of this government's tenure.

"While blocking debate, the government is also actively engaged in targeting the opposition and any questioning voices, manipulating the media and undermining the institutions which stand in their way. This is happening not only in the Centre but also in every state where the ruling party governs," she charged.

Indian and Chinese troops clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9 and the face-off resulted in "minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides", according to the Indian Army.