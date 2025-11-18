Sonbhadra mine collapse kills 5, search ops underway

Sonbhadra: The death toll in the stone quarry collapse here at Billi Markundi rose to five after four more bodies were pulled out on Monday, nearly 40 hours into a joint NDRF–SDRF rescue operation.

Officials said more labourers may still be trapped, as heavy boulders continue to block access.

The victims identified so far include brothers Indrajit and Santosh Yadav of Panari village, Ravindra alias Nanak of Kachnarwa, and Raju Gond, whose body was found earlier on Sunday. One of the bodies is yet to be identified.