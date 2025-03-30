Son arrested for ‘killing father’ in Falakata

Alipurduar: A 52-year-old man was allegedly killed by his son in the Jamri Jhora area of Dhanirampur II Gram Panchayat under Falakata Police Station on Saturday night.

According to police sources, the accused, identified as Papai Roy, struck his father, Jagdish Roy, on the head with a wooden stick following an argument. The victim sustained severe injuries and succumbed to his wounds while being transported to Jalpaiguri Super

Specialty Hospital.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Papai Roy was mentally distressed following his separation from his wife a few months ago. Since then, tensions had been escalating between him and his father. Police allege that on Saturday night, after a minor altercation, Papai fatally attacked his father in a fit of rage. Falakata Police have arrested the accused and charged him with intentional murder. “Our initial assessment indicates that the young man may have committed the crime due to mental distress, but further investigation will confirm the details,” said Falakata Police Station IC Samit Talukder.