Somnath Swabhiman Parv extended till Jan 15

GANDHINAGAR/SOMNATH: In view of the overwhelming response of devotees and deep public faith in Lord Shiva, the Gujarat government has decided to extend the celebrations of the Somnath Swabhiman Parv up to January 15.

The decision was taken to enable a larger number of devotees from across the country to participate in the historic event.

The Somnath Swabhiman Parv, originally scheduled from January 8 to 11, saw major celebrations at Somnath in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While addressing the crowd, the Prime Minister had ensured that the festival should reach as many as possible, keeping in mind the devotion, faith and spiritual attachment of devotees to Lord Bholenath.

Making the announcement, state government spokesperson and Agriculture minister Jitubhai Vaghani said the festival was being celebrated in an unprecedented and historic manner under the inspiring presence of the Prime Minister.

He said that the decision to continue the celebrations for four more days has been taken based on public sentiment and demand.

During the festival, over one lakh devotees participated in the Shaurya Yatra organised in Somnath, which created a deeply devotional and spiritually charged atmosphere. Indeed, some of the landmark events organised during the first days themselves were the 72-hour Akhand Omkar chanting, a breathtaking drone show featuring 3,000 drones, the Shaurya Yatra with 108 horses, and vibrant cultural performances by artists from different states.

The extended celebrations will remain similarly effusive, with a series of traditional and cultural programmes planned in a devotional ambiance.

Devotees who visit Somnath up to January 15 will thus be able to catch these performances and join in the millennium celebration of unwavering faith and civilisational pride.