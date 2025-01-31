Some missing people reunited with kin, many still unaccounted for

Mahakumbh Nagar: More than 36 hours have passed since the stampede at Maha Kumbh, but Jitendra Sahu has not caught a wink and has been frantically searching for his 70-year-old aunt Shakuntala Devi, who has been missing since.

Shakuntala Devi had arrived at the Maha Kumbh from Gwalior with a group of 15 devotees.

“We have had no contact with my aunt since the incident. She has an identity card around her neck. Her phone is unreachable and she has not contacted anyone. We don’t know what to do,” he said in a choked voice.

The tragedy struck between 1 am and 2 am on Wednesday, when a huge crowd broke through barriers and trampled over devotees who had been waiting overnight at the ghats to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, one of the most auspicious days of the Hindu calendar.

Nearly 18 hours after the incident, the Mela administration, in a brief press conference, confirmed that 30 people had died and 60 were injured in the stampede. A judicial inquiry has been ordered.

However, several families like Jitendra’s continue their desperate search for their loved ones. While some of the missing persons have reunited with their families, many remain unaccounted for. The majority of those still missing are women.

Phooli Nishad from Dheha Dera village in Hamirpur, has been missing since Mauni Amavasya. Her son Rajesh Nishad, who works in Ahmedabad, said, “My mother, father, uncle, and aunt had travelled to the Kumbh Mela for a holy dip at the Sangam. After taking a dip on Mauni Amavasya evening, my mother got separated from the family and we have had no contact with her since.”

Same is the case with Maya Singh. The Deoria resient had come to the Maha Kumbh with six to seven of her relatives to take a dip at the confluence of three rivers on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

“Our group had travelled from Banaras to Sahso Chauraha, where we parked our vehicle before entering the Mela area. After the bath, we gathered at Sahso Chauraha to return home but Maya got separated due to jostling by the huge crowd and has been missing since. We have not been able to find her despite extensive searches and inquiries,” her husband Janardhan

Singh shared.

While for many families their anxious wait contiues, some have been fortunate to reunite with their loved ones. Among them is Renu Lata Nandi from Odisha’s Kendrapara who had been missing since Tuesday night after taking a dip in the Ganga.