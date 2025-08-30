Some forces in TN prevented Moopanar from becoming PM: FM Sitharaman

Chennai: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday alleged that some forces in Tamil Nadu had prevented Tamil Manila Congress founder and late leader G K Moopanar from becoming the Prime Minister of the country.

The Finance Minister made the remarks after paying tributes to Moopanar on his 24th death anniversary.

These forces, which often speak about promoting Tamil, Tamil culture, and the Tamil language, were the ones that blocked Moopanar’s elevation to the Prime Minister’s post when the opportunity arose, she said at an event here, without naming anyone.

Praising Moopanar, Sitharaman recalled that during her college days, when she had only a budding interest in politics, she viewed Moopanar as a widely respected figure from Tamil Nadu.

"Moopanar is known for his simplicity, honesty and he was a nationalist leader. He was a respected leader countrywide. He was known in Bihar nor in Haryana and also in every nook and corner of the country," she said.

Sitharaman paid floral tributes at Moopanar's memorial in Teynampet here on Saturday, along with AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, DMDK Treasurer Sudheesh, BJP Leaders Nainar Nagenthiran, K Annamalai among others.

"Moopanar had a commanding stature. People who know him respect his words and worked in unity. However, when there was an opportunity for him to become a Prime Minister, some forced prevented it. We all know which are the forces that prevented him of becoming a Prime Minister." Sitharaman alleged.

In her brief speech, Sitharaman said, "Such an incident cannot be forgotten. I think it is one of the greatest betrayals that Tamil Nadu has ever seen", she recalled.

The Union Minister clarified that her remarks should not be misconstrued as political, as the event was organised to pay homage to Moopanar.

With Tamil Nadu set to witness the Assembly polls in 2026, the Union Minister stressed the need for a tranformation in Tamil Nadu politics during the forthcoming elections.

"People are seeking good governance. We are duty bound to deliver it by taking this alliance together." she said.

Without naming anybody, she alleged that a family in the state was sustaining itself by selling drugs and alcohol.

"I appeal to all of you for the welfare of the people that this alliance should progress in unity and deliver good governance. There may be minor internal differences (between the alliance partners) no need to worry about it. There are seasoned political leaders on this dais and everyone will stand together and work towards that vision (of delivering good governance)" she said.

"We all should work together and that will be the best tribute to (G K) Moopanar," she added.