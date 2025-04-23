Soldierathon: Over 5K runners join forces to honour bravehearts

New Delhi: The Army Hospital (Research & Referral), in association with Fitistan – Ek Fit Bharat, organized the first edition of ‘Soldierathon: Run for Soldiers and Run with Soldiers’ on Sunday, which saw more than 5,000 participants come together to pay tribute to the courage and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces.

Organised within the Army Hospital premises, the event was widely attended by soldiers, veterans, civilians, students, and fitness enthusiasts alike, with a kaleidoscope of unity and patriotism on display. Intended to promote mass participation, the Soldierathon had three race categories – a 10 km timed run, a 5 km fun run, and a 3 km walk.

A Defence Ministry communiqué stated that the run was inaugurated by Mizoram Governor General VK Singh (Retd), in the presence of senior military commanders, including the Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Vice Chief of the Army Staff Lieutenant General N. S. Raja Subramani, Director General Armed Forces Medical Services and General Officer Commanding (Delhi).