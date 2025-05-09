Soldier from Andhra Pradesh martyred in Pakistani shelling along LoC

Amaravati: A soldier from Andhra Pradesh has been killed in the heavy shelling by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. Murali Nayak of the Sri Sathya Sai district lost his life in the indiscriminate shelling by the Pakistan Army. The jawan, hailing from Kallithanda village under Gaddamthanda panchayat, was on duty on the front lines. His mortal remains are expected to reach his native place on Saturday. It was immediately not clear if Nayak was killed in the shelling on Wednesday or Thursday. The martyred jawan was unmarried. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has expressed shock over the soldier from the state being martyred. "It is saddening to hear of the loss of life of a soldier named Murali Nayak from Gorantla Mandal, Penukonda Assembly Constituency, Sri Sathya Sai District in the defence of the country. Tributes to the martyr Murali Nayak who laid down his life for the country. I express my deepest condolences to his family members," the Chief Minister posted on X.

Minister for Human Resources Development Nara Lokesh stated that he is deeply saddened by the death of Murali Nayak while fighting on the battlefield of Jammu and Kashmir as part of Operation Sindoor. "The bravery and courage shown by Murali Nayak, a resident of Kallithanda village, Gaddamthanda panchayat, Gorantla mandal, Penukonda constituency, Sri Sathya Sai district, is a matter of pride for the state," he said. Lokesh, who is son of Chief Minister Naidu, announced that the last rites of Nayak will be performed with full state government honours. He assured every possible support to the family. Nayak is the first soldier from the state to be martyred during the ongoing Operation Sindoor, launched to avenge the killing of 26 tourists by terrorists at Pahalgam on April 22. Two people from Andhra Pradesh were among the victims of the terror attack.