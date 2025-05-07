Soldier among four killed after passenger bus falls into gorge in J&K's Poonch

Mendhar/Jammu: Four passengers including a soldier were killed and 44 others injured when a private bus skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Tuesday, officials said.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed their grief over the accident.

Abdullah rushed his cabinet colleague and MLA Mendhar Javed Ahmad Rana to the scene to oversee the relief efforts.

The bus was on its way to Mendhar from Ghani village when its driver lost control around 9.20 am and the vehicle rolled down into the gorge, the officials said.

Locals immediately launched a rescue operation and were joined by police, Army and CRPF personnel.

The officials identified the deceased as 45-year-old Mohd Majeed, 55-year-old Shakeela Begum and 50-year-old Mohd Haneef of Ghani village and 60-year-old Noor Hussain of Kasblari. Majeed, a soldier posted in Assam, had come to his village on leave.

Hussain and Majeed were found dead on the spot by the rescuers, Begum died on the way to GMC Hospital Rajouri and Haneef succumbed during treatment at GMC Rajouri, they said, adding the condition of seven more injured persons was stated to be "critical".

Mendhar Block Medical Officer Ashfaq Choudhary said five critically injured persons were referred to the Jammu Government Medical College (GMC) hospital for specialised treatment.

"We have mobilised all the 15 ambulances on getting information about the accident and the injured were shifted from the scene with the active assistance of police, CRPF, Army and local volunteers," the doctor said.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to tragic road accident in Poonch. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for a speedy recovery of those injured in the accident," he said.

The chief minister also expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the swift and complete recovery of all those injured in the accident.

"… Immediate directions have been issued to ensure the best possible medical care and full support to those affected. I have also requested (minister) Javed Rana to visit the site and personally oversee the relief efforts," Abdullah said in a post on X. Earlier, Rana said the government will provide all necessary support to the accident victims.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic bus accident… I have spoken to Divisional Commissioner Jammu and instructed him to ensure immediate assistance, including airlifting critically injured to

GMC Jammu. JK Government will provide all necessary support to those affected," Rana said in a post on X before leaving for Poonch.