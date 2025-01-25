Solar panel theft sparks concerns

Cooch Behar: East Folimari village in the Tufanganj subdivision, near the Assam border, recently gained access to electricity for the first time since Independence. However, concerns have arisen as solar panels, installed at a cost of crores of rupees before electricity reached the village, are now being stolen and allegedly smuggled into Assam.

The West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) has filed a formal complaint with the Boxirhat Police Station regarding the thefts. According to the complaint, the solar panels are being stolen one by one, while batteries from these panels are also reportedly being removed and sold in nearby districts of Assam.

The thefts have sparked anger and frustration among local residents, who had relied on the solar panels for electricity for decades. On Thursday, a villager reported the theft of solar panels to the WBSEDCL, adding to the growing list of grievances.

Speaking on the matter, Bishwajit Das, Regional Manager of WBSEDCL for Cooch Behar, said: “We have recently received multiple complaints regarding the theft of solar panels. Following this, I filed a report with the Boxirhat Police Station and personally discussed the issue with the police officer to ensure prompt action.”

Local residents allege that the arrival of electricity has left the solar panels in an unused state, making them vulnerable to theft. Many expressed concern that the stolen panels are being smuggled into Assam, undermining the government’s initial investment in solar energy for the village.

For over seven decades, East Folimari remained without electricity, prompting the installation of solar panels to meet the villagers’ needs. However, the state government’s recent efforts extended electricity to the village via a circuitous route through Assam, rendering the solar panels redundant.