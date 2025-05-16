“Sofiya ka apmaan, desh ka apmaan”: Samajwadi Party protests against MP Minister Vijay Shah

Lucknow: Protesting against Madhya Pradesh minister Kunwar Vijay Shah’s controversial remarks on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Samajwadi Party placed a banner outside their office in Lucknow on Thursday. The banner read, “Sofiya ka apmaan, desh ka apmaan hai. BJP desh se maafi manage” (Insulting Sofiya is an insult to the country. BJP, please manage to apologise to the country).

Kunwar Vijay Shah sparked controversy when his speech went viral on social media. In his clarification, Shah said his comments were taken out of context and were meant to praise Colonel Qureshi’s bravery. However, the Samajwadi Party have not been able to keep itself away from controversies and is now being attacked by the BJP leaders following its MP Ram Gopal Yadav’s recent remark on Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Air Marshal AK Bharti. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath slammed Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav over his recent remark on Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Air Marshal AK Bharti. Hitting out at Ram Gopal Yadav, CM Yogi shared a post on his official ‘X’ handle and mentioned that the Army’s uniform should not be seen through a “casteist” lens. He said that every soldier of the Indian Army performs national duty and is not a representative of any “caste” or “religion.” “The uniform of the army is not seen through a casteist lens. Every soldier of the Indian army performs national duty and is not a representative of any caste or religion”, CM Yogi wrote in his ‘X’ post.

Furthermore, CM Yogi highlighted that Ram Gopal Yadav’s remarks not only highlight the “narrow-mindedness” of Samajwadi Party but it is also a “grave insult” to the valour of the army and the country’s identity. “Samajwadi Party’s national general secretary’s act of putting a brave daughter within the ambit of caste is not only a display of his party’s narrow-mindedness but also a grave insult to the valour of the army and the country’s identity. This is the same mentality which dares to divide even patriotism in the name of appeasement and vote bank politics”, the post further said.