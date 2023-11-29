Social worker walks over 17,000 km for blood donation awareness

KOHIMA: A Delhi-based social worker is undertaking a 21,000 km-journey on foot to spread awareness on blood donation.



Kiran Verma started his journey from Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram on December 28, 2021 and so far, he has covered 17,700 km, reaching the northeastern state of Nagaland.

Verma, in a statement issued here on Monday, said that his mission is to spread awareness on the importance of blood donation so that nobody dies for want of blood.

He said that so far, 126 blood donation camps have been organised across the country to support his cause and 26,722 units have been collected.

Apart from the camps, more than 9,000 people have donated blood at various blood banks across the country and abroad to support the campaign, he said.