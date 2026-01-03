‘So far, Rs 1,881.355 cr transferred directly to accounts of beneficiaries’

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday released an amount of Rs 217.36 crore directly into the bank accounts of 5,794 beneficiaries under the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Antyodyay Parivar Suraksha Yojana-I (DAYALU).

With this, a total of Rs 1,881.355 crore has so far been disbursed to 49,998 beneficiaries under the scheme.

The Chief Minister said that significant improvements have been made to the scheme to enhance transparency and ensure that benefits reach actual beneficiaries.

The death certificates of beneficiaries are now directly linked with the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP), enabling easy verification of death and disability certificates through PPP data.

This integration will make the system more transparent and prevent misuse, ensuring that only eligible families receive assistance.

He further informed that, for the convenience of citizens, the Jan Sahayak ‘Help Me’ mobile application has also been launched. Through this App, financial assistance is transferred on time via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) into Aadhaar-linked bank accounts of beneficiaries.

Applicants can also track their applications and scheme status through the App.

The scheme has been implemented to ensure financial stability to citizens in times of distress.

The Chief Minister said that the scheme covers families registered under the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) with an annual income of up to Rs 1.80 lakh.

It is mandatory for eligible families to apply for assistance on the portal within 90 days of an accident.

Under the scheme, financial assistance ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh is provided in cases of death or permanent disability due to an accident.