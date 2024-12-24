Snowfall in Himachal leads to closure of 177 roads, Shimla hotel room occupancy rises to 70%

Shimla: At least 177 roads, including three national highways, were closed in Himachal Pradesh following snowfall in several districts, officials said on Tuesday.

Snowfall was recorded in the Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti and the higher reaches of Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Chamba and Sirmaur districts.

A second consecutive day of snowfall has led to an increase in tourist inflow amid hope on a white Christmas.

Shimla Hotel and Tourism Stakeholders' Association president MK Seth told PTI that hotel occupancy in Shimla was at more than 70 per cent.

The snowfall led to a 30-percentage point increase in room bookings, he added.

About 174 roads and three national highways are closed and tourists in about 500 vehicles stranded near the Atal Tunnel were safely rescued till late on Monday, Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue and Disaster) Onkar Sharma told PTI Videos.

According to reports, four people died in accidents during the past 24 hours and several suffered injuries due to vehicles skidding at some places. The administration is yet to share details about the victims.

The national highways between Attari and Leh, Sanj to Aut in Kullu district, and Khab Sangam in Kinnaur district and Gramphoo in Lahaul and Spiti district were blocked for traffic.

A maximum 89 roads were closed in Shimla, followed by 44 in Kinnaur and 25 in Mandi. Some areas were without electricity after 683 transformers stopped working, the State Emergency Operation Centre said.

Sharma advised the tourists to adhere to the advisories issued by the district administration and the police, listen to suggestions from locals and refrain from driving in the snow.

Khadrala received 24 cm of snow, followed by Sangla (16.5 cm), Shillaro (15.3 cm), Chopal and Jubbal (15 cm each), Kalpa (13.7 cm), Nichar (10 cm), Shimla (7 cm), Pooh (6 cm) and Jot (5 cm).

Snowfall was also witnessed in the suburbs of Manali and Dalhousie since Monday while a few places in the mid and lower hills received light rain.

An intense cold wave persisted in the lower hills of Mandi while a cold wave was witnessed in Una and Chamba. Dense, moderate and shallow fog was witnessed in Bilapsur, Sundernagar and Mandi, respectively, the Met office said.

It has issued an 'orange' warning for severe cold in Bilaspur, Una, Hamirpur and Mandi and 'yellow' warning for dense fog over parts of the Bhakra dam reservoir area and the Balh Valley in Mandi till Thursday.

Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti district was coldest in the state, recording a night temperature of minus 6.9 degrees Celsius.

The post-monsoon rain deficit from October 1 to December 24 was at 92 per cent of a normal of 70.4 mm.