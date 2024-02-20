Snowfall cuts off 228 roads, 4 NH in Himachal, Srinagar gets second snowfall of winter

SHIMLA/SRINAGAR: At least 228 roads, including four national highways, have been closed due to heavy snowfall in tribal areas and higher hills of Himachal Pradesh.



According to the weather department, Rohtang Pass received 135 cm of snow in the past 24 hours — the highest in the region.

The region is still witnessing intermittent snowfall.

Moderate to heavy rain lashed almost the entire state, with Chamba being wettest receiving 67 mm of it, followed by Kufri, which got 57 mm.

Several parts of Hamirpur district were lashed by thunderstorms, accompanied by heavy showers on Tuesday morning.

According to the state emergency operation centre, a total of 165 roads were closed in Lahaul and Spiti district and 52 in Chamba. Remote Dodra Kwar in Shimla district too was cut off from the rest of the state following snowfall.

A major portion of Chamba-Tissa road sank near Rakhalu Mata temple on Tuesday due to heavy rain, cutting off 40 panchayats from the district headquarter.

Shimla was lashed by rain and hailstorm Monday night but was spared of a snowfall, as were adjoining tourist destinations of Kufri and Narkanda.

Vehicular traffic beyond Manali was suspended due to heavy snowfall in Sissu, Solang, Atal Tunnel and Rohtang.

The local MeT station has predicted more snowfall and rain in Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur, and Chamba and higher hills of Kullu, Chamba, Mandi and Shimla during Tuesday and Wednesday.

Srinagar city received the second snowfall of the winter on Tuesday as higher reaches of Kashmir have witnessed bountiful snowfall over the past 48 hours, officials said here.

Srinagar, which has been lashed by rain since Sunday, witnessed moderate snowfall in the early part of the day, a weather department official said.

Heavy snowfall has been reported from Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Shopian, Gurez, Machil and other hilly areas of the valley, the official said.

The wet weather has been accompanied by gusty winds which has resulted in damage to several houses in the valley.