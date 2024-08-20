Snipers take centre stage in India-Sri Lanka ‘Mitra Shakti’ exercise

New Delhi: In modern warfare, sniper rifles play a crucial role, proving to be effective force multipliers in various combat scenarios. Their importance is underscored in the ongoing Joint Exercise Mitra Shakti, where these potent weapon systems are showcased for their strategic impact. Snipers not only engage targets with precision but also instil psychological fear in the enemy, significantly clearing the battlefield for advancing troops.

During the exercise, India has deployed the 8.68 mm Sako sniper rifle from Finland and the 7.62 mm Dragunov sniper rifle from Russia. These rifles represent a blend of advanced technology and precision. On the other hand, Sri Lanka has brought the 7.62 mm

Accuracy International Arctic Warfare Rifle (AIAW) from the UK, highlighting its commitment to high-performance weaponry.

The exercise featured a critical phase where detachments from both Indian and Sri Lankan contingents engaged in fighting in built-up areas. They took control of strategic heights, created a comprehensive sniper grid, and cleared pathways for advancing columns. This final exercise demonstrated the effectiveness of sniper units in urban operations, reinforcing their role in modern military strategy.