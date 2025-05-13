Snake venom case: Alld HC rejects Elvish’s plea to quash chargesheet

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Monday refused to quash criminal proceedings against YouTuber Elvish Yadav, who is facing charges related to the alleged use of snakes and snake venom in YouTube videos and suspected involvement in organising drug-fuelled rave parties.

Justice Saurabh Srivastava, while dismissing Yadav’s plea challenging the chargesheet, observed that both the FIR and the chargesheet contain specific allegations and witness statements against the YouTuber. The court underlined that the veracity of these claims is a matter for trial and not for summary dismissal at this stage.

Senior Advocate Navin Sinha, representing Yadav, argued that the informant who lodged the FIR lacked the legal authority to do so under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, as he was no longer serving as an Animal Welfare Officer. It was further contended that Yadav was not present at the alleged party, and no snakes or narcotic substances were recovered from him. The defence also argued that no direct link had been established between Yadav and the other accused.

In response, Additional Advocate General Manish Goyal submitted that the investigation revealed Yadav had supplied snakes to individuals from whom snake venom and other banned substances were recovered.

Finding no merit in the defence arguments, the court declined to interfere with the proceedings and left it to the trial court to examine the evidence and determine guilt.