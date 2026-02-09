SMVD Shrine Board takes major decisions to transform shrine

Jammu: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board in its meeting on Sunday has taken a series of high-impact decisions to completely transform the Mata’s Shrine and its surrounding region into India’s leading and most vibrant spiritual destination-earning worldwide acclaim.



The meeting was chaired by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who is also the Chairman of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

The Shrine Board has approved three key initiatives: an international museum dedicated to Maa Shakti’s spiritual heritage, a sound-and-light spectacle modelled on global pilgrimage sites, and a documentary on the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine.