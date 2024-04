Chennai: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday lashed out at the Congress over its assertion to protect democracy, asking how it was possible with the party “taking” the support of SDPI, the political arm of the banned PFI, besides being in alliance with the DMK which she said was “renowned for burning the Constitution.” She also slammed the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu over its leaders’ alleged anti-Sanatana Dharma comments.