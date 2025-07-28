Smooth CET-2025 in Haryana wins praise

Chandigarh: The Common Eligibility Test (CET)-2025, held across Haryana on July 26–27, has drawn widespread appreciation for the coordinated efforts of the state government, administration, police, and social groups in ensuring a smooth experience for lakhs of candidates and their families.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was lauded by examinees and parents for travel, food, and accommodation arrangements. In districts like Kaithal and Karnal, NGOs and religious bodies such as Vaishno Sewa Samiti and Nar Narayan Sewa Samiti set up camps offering meals, water, and shaded rest areas. Kaithal DC Preeti personally visited camps to thank volunteers.

In Karnal, SDM Ashok Kumar personally drove an injured candidate, Renu Devi, to her exam centre, ensuring she did not miss the test. Police and Dial 112 teams ferried stranded students and those who reached wrong venues, while in Faridabad, 200 candidate issues — from transport to bag storage — were resolved in real time. Special buses were arranged for students from Mahendragarh to Rewari centres, and parents praised help desks at exam venues.