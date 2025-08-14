Smart fence system, robotic mules boost border security

Sunderbani: Keeping pace with the changing security scenario driven by rapid advancement in AI-powered technology, the Army has gone high-tech with the introduction of state-of-the-art equipment like smart fence system, robotic mules and all-terrain vehicles to fortify security along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, officials said.

The newly-introduced equipment, including quadcopters, advanced surveillance tools, bulletproof vehicles, modern weapons and night-vision sights, were all successfully tested during Operation Sindoor between May 7 and May 10, when Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam attack and successfully countered the enemy retaliation.

Providing a rare opportunity to visiting mediapersons to witness the Indian Army’s unwavering courage and dedication along the LoC in the remote regions of Sunderbani ahead of Independence Day, the Army has activated a three-layered security system and intensified patrolling and vigil all along the border to ensure peaceful celebrations of the event.

The induction of advanced military vehicles like the Armado and all-terrain vehicles have given the Army’s quick-reaction teams an advantage to act swiftly in the most challenging and rugged terrain with dense foliage to neutralise any threat, especially from infiltrating terrorists, the officials said.

During a drill, the soldiers demonstrated how they cordon off an area and engage terrorists, highlighting the vehicles’ speed, protection and adaptability.

The Mahindra Armoured Light Specialist Vehicle (ALSV) or Armado is a lightweight and air-transportable armoured vehicle designed for the Army and special forces.

The indigenously-developed “Robotic Mule” is emerging as a game-changer on the battlefield, the officials said, adding that the MULE (Multi-Utility Legged Equipment), designed by AeroArc under the “Make in India” initiative, is a quadrupedal robot capable of navigating snow, deserts, water and other challenging terrains to complete the assigned job.

During Operation Sindoor, these robotic mules played a crucial role in surveillance and logistics, an Army official said.