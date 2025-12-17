Smart and hi-tech power supply system for Magh Mela; ‘Scan to Fix’ technology to be used for the first time

Prayagraj: With the Magh Mela one of the largest gatherings of faith set to begin on January 3 along the banks of the Sangam, all departments are working at war footing to complete their preparations. The Power Department is fully engaged in ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply across the 800-hectare Mela area. Several innovative initiatives are being implemented this year to strengthen the power infrastructure.

Preparations are underway to set up a temporary tent city on the sandy banks of the Triveni for the 44-day-long Magh Mela. To keep every corner of this tent city well-lit, the Power Department has almost completed its arrangements. Executive Engineer (Magh Mela) Ashok Kumar Sharma informed that out of the planned 350 km of LT lines, 320 km have already been laid. Around 7.5 lakh power connections will be provided in the Mela area, with continuous 24×7 power supply ensured through new initiatives.

For the first time, the ‘Scan to Fix’ technology is being introduced to enable quick resolution of any power-related issue in the Mela area.

Under the Scan to Fix initiative, the Power Department has introduced a hi-tech barcode system for the first time at the Magh Mela. This will allow instant identification and resolution of power-related problems. Executive Engineer Ashok Kumar Sharma stated that every pole, line, and connection installed in the Mela area will carry a special barcode. By scanning the barcode, electricity staff will receive complete information about the issue directly from the control room, enabling record-time resolution.

An additional benefit of this system is that devotees will be able to identify their location easily and reach their family members or destination in case they lose their way. The system will also support other Mela-related arrangements. By scanning the QR code and filling a Google Form, visitors can register complaints not only related to electricity but also issues such as water shortage or damaged roads. More than 15,000 such barcodes are being installed across the Mela area.

To prevent power outages, five Ring Main Units (RMUs) are being installed this year, compared to just one in the previous Mela. This will ensure restoration of power within 10 seconds in case of any disruption.

A budget of ₹32 crore has been allocated for the power arrangements at Magh Mela, which is 10 percent higher than the previous Mela. The plan includes laying 47 km of HT lines and 350 km of LT lines, along with the establishment of 25 large and 35 small substations equipped with a three-layer power backup system.

Across the entire Mela area, more than 25,000 LED lights are being installed to ensure complete illumination. In addition, hybrid solar lights environment-friendly in nature will be installed at the Sangam bathing ghats and major intersections. DG sets will also be available to handle emergency situations.