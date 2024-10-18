Small tea growers in crisis as leaf prices plummet post-Puja

Jalpaiguri: The price of raw tea leaves has sharply dropped following the reopening of bought-leaf factories after the Puja holidays, causing significant losses for small tea growers across North Bengal. The price per kilogram of raw leaves has fallen from Rs. 30 to as low as Rs. 10, with Jalpaiguri district and other regions severely affected.



Small tea farmers are attributing the price crash to factory owners’ efforts to increase profits. In response, the Jalpaiguri District Small Tea Growers’ Association held a meeting on Friday to address the crisis and has called for the Tea Board of India’s intervention to regulate leaf prices.

The slash in price in which the owners are procuring the tea from small tea growers however does not affect the consumer and instead benefits the factory owners only, as the profit margin increases for the factory owner and the made tea prices are in no way slashed, stated the small tea grower. According to the association, bought-leaf factories resumed operations on Monday, offering Rs. 26-30 per kilogram. However, by Tuesday, prices had dropped to Rs. 22-26, and by Wednesday, they plunged to Rs. 11-15 per kilogram. Thursday saw prices fall further to Rs. 10-12. Before the Puja vacation, the rate was consistently Rs. 30-33 per kilogram.

This sudden price drop has left small growers in a precarious position, particularly as plucking restrictions take effect from November 30. Weather conditions earlier this year had already reduced production, and now the price slump is compounding the challenges for growers.

“As per the Tea Board’s guidelines, leaf plucking must stop in December,” said Bijay Gopal Chakraborty, General Secretary of the Jalpaiguri District Small Tea Growers’ Association. “Now, with factories buying leaves at such low rates, many growers have stopped plucking altogether.”

Chakraborty noted that a joint committee had been formed to resolve disputes between small growers and bought-leaf factories, but the current situation raises concerns about its effectiveness. “We urge the Tea Board to intervene immediately. If the issue is not resolved soon, we will have no choice but to strike.”