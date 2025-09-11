Slogan ‘Vote chor, gaddi chhod’ being proved in country, says Rahul

Rae Bareli: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the slogan ‘vote chor, gaddi chhod’ is being proved across the country and the party will establish it in “more dramatic ways”.

Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, is in Uttar Pradesh for a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Raebareli.

Talking to reporters before entering an event venue, Gandhi said: “The main slogan is ‘vote chor, gaddi chhod’ and that is being proved across the country. We will prove it again and again in more and more dramatic ways.”

Speaking at a programme of party workers from Harchandpur Vidhan Sabha in Dedauli, Gandhi referred to alleged instances of vote theft in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

While media was not allowed in the programme, it is learnt that the Congress leader said that there was evidence in “black and white” of vote theft in the Maharashtra and Karnataka assembly elections, which were held after the Lok Sabha polls.

“In Maharashtra, our party and our alliance won in the Lok Sabha, and four months later, we were wiped out in the assembly. When we investigated, we learnt that nearly one crore new voters had entered the election system after the Lok Sabha elections. Our and our allies’ votes remained the same, but all the new votes went to the BJP,” a source said.

Gandhi said there was no change in the votes polled for the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena, but the BJP’s tally saw a “huge jump”.