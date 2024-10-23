Slew of Metro & RRTS services in works, says Haryana CM Saini

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that since Haryana borders Delhi, the double-engine government (the Haryana government and central government) is continuously working to provide facilities such as the Metro Rail and Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) to the people.



In this regard, discussions and deliberations were held on Tuesday with Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar.

The expansion of the Metro and the establishment of RRTS was discussed. The study of various Metro rail and RRTS projects were also approved by the Union Minister.

“Haryana is adjacent to Delhi, and many people here conduct their business in the region. Various projects were discussed today to enhance the connectivity through Metro Rail and RRTS services,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that studies would be conducted to explore the possibility of connecting the Delhi airport to Gurugram, Faridabad and Jewar airport via RRTS. He also mentioned discussions on extending RRTS from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Karnal as well as developing a Metro line from Gurugram to AIIMS in Badhsa. “Under the leadership of the Union Minister, Haryana will undoubtedly benefit from these infrastructure developments,” he stated.

Khattar said that studies will be conducted to link Palam Vihar in Gurugram to the airport via Metro. He also mentioned exploring the possibility of laying two separate lines.

“Studies will be undertaken for the Bahadurgarh-Asoda Metro line, Ballabhgarh-Palwal, and the Gurugram Sector-9 to AIIMS Badhsa,” he said.

He also indicated plans to extend the RRTS route from Sarai Kale Khan to Panipat and Karnal. Moreover, a proposal will be developed to extend the RRTS from Sarai Kale Khan to Dharuhera, Bawal and Shahjahanpur in Rajasthan.

The Union Minister also said that a feasibility study will be conducted for an RRTS line between Gurugram and Faridabad, as the current Metro Rail plan between the two cities is not viable. A line from Delhi’s Palam airport to Jewar airport via Gurugram and Faridabad is also under consideration. The cost of extending the Metro line from Sector-56 in Gurugram to Panchgaon will be borne by the Haryana government.