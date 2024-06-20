Slain terrorists associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba

Srinagar: The Army on Thursday said the two terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir were Pakistani and associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).



“The killed terrorists have been identified as Usman and Umar, both of Pakistan origin and associated with LeT,” Commander 7 Sector Rashtriya Rifles, Brigadier Deepak Mohan, told reporters in Rafiabad. Two terrorists were killed and two security personnel injured in the encounter that broke out on Wednesday in Baramulla district of north Kashmir.

The forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Watergam area of Baramulla in the morning on information about the presence of terrorists there, which then turned into an encounter when the terrorists opened fire at the security personnel.

The Brigadier said Usman has been active in the Kashmir Valley since 2020.

Significant quantities of weapons and ammunition have been recovered after the operation, the army officer said.

He said over the past few weeks there has been constant information on the movement of a terrorist group in the Sopore-Raflabad area of Baramulla District.

On Wednesday, specific intelligence was received through JKP that two terrorists were holed up in a house in the Hadipura village of the Rafiabad area. Consequently, the Indian Army, JKP, and CRPF launched a joint operation, swiftly cordoning off the area, Brigadier Mohan said.