SKM condemns ‘attack’ on farmer leader Rakesh Tikait

New Delhi: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Saturday condemned an “attack” on Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait at a rally organised in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar to protest against the Pahalgam attack and alleged that the terror strike is being used to promote hatred.

The umbrella body of farmer organisations, which had led the 2020-21 farmers’ protests against three central agriculture laws at Delhi’s borders, called upon all outfits under its banner to launch campaigns at the village and town levels to protect the country’s “secular and democratic” character.

“SKM strongly condemns the mob attack against farmer leader Rakesh Tikait at Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh while participating in the Aakrosh Rally against the terrorist attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people. SKM demands immediate arrest of all those culprits and an end to the ‘jungle raj’ in Uttar Pradesh,” it said.

On Friday, Tikait was allegedly heckled at the rally, organised by right-wing groups to protest against the Pahalgam attack, and asked to go back. In the commotion, his turban fell on the ground, videos of the purported incident showed.

The SKM said, “Instead of uniting the entire people against the imperialist-sponsored terrorist attack on India in Pahalgam, Jammu Kashmir, a section of the mob holding ‘bhagwa’ flags and chanting ‘Modi, Modi’ manhandled Rakesh Tikait, beat him with flag sticks and removed his head cover with the intention of fatally attacking him.

“The few police personnel present failed to prevent the mob attack. This has exposed the anti-national, neo-fascist face of the RSS-BJP combine. It is notable that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath did not condemn the attack on the SKM leader and ensure the arrest of the culprits.”

The farmers’ body accused the “RSS-BJP combine” of trying to exploit the anger among all sections of the people in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack to “fan hatred against the minorities, farmers, the working people and all those progressive sections sticking to the secular and democratic traditions of India”.

“So far, two Muslim youths have been brutally killed by extreme right-wing communal organisations belonging to the Sangh Parivar at Agra in Uttar Pradesh and at Mangalore in Karnataka. Kashmiri students and traders are facing threats to their lives in other states, especially in Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh,” it said.