SKM asks farmers to hold village meetings against India-US trade deal

New Delhi: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Sunday called upon farmers across India to organise public meetings in villages over its demands against the India-US interim trade deal.



In a statement issued here, the SKM, an umbrella body of farmer organisations which had led the 2020-21 Farmers’ Protests, called for adopting an Open Letter written by it to the President, at the village meetings across the country before March 9, the day the Budget Session of Parliament resumes after a recess.

The SKM, in its letter, has urged President Droupadi Murmu to direct Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to go ahead with the US trade deal. It has also demanded the sacking of Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal for “agreeing to open agriculture to the loot of Multinational Corporations” and has asked her to direct Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to withdraw the letter issued in January.

In that letter, the FM had asked the state governments to end the bonus

being given to paddy and wheat farmers.

The SKM said farmers will hold a procession to their respective village post

offices and send the Open Letter written by it to the Rashtrapati Bhawan.