SKM adopts resolution against signing FTA with US

New Delhi: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Sunday adopted a resolution warning the government against signing a free trade agreement with the USA to open the agriculture and dairy sectors and also demanded the release of Sonam Wangchuk, among other activists.

The resolution was adopted by the national council of the farmers’ body after a meeting held in the national capital.

A separate resolution adopted by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) in the meeting demanded that activist Sonam Wangchuk and those who “remain in jails without trials even after five years” be immediately released. It also asked for the repeal of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The resolution called upon farmers and people in general to “rally against compromising the interests of the country under the pressure of the US’ imperialism and the corporate forces”.

It asserted that farmers will unleash widespread and militant struggles larger than the 2020-21 historical struggle against the now-repealed farm laws.

The decision to ensure massive participation of farmers on the All India Resistance Day protest on January 16 was also taken during the meeting.

Citing SKM’s new-year’s pledge of “building continuous, united pan-India struggle till victory”, the statement noted that the Resistance Day will see district-level demonstrations and block or village-level public meetings to press for several demands.

These include scrapping of the Electricity Bill and the Seeds Bill and repeal of the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (Grameen) and the four labour codes.

Its charter includes long-term demands such as: “enact laws for MSP (minimum support price) at C2+50 per cent formula for all crops with guaranteed procurement, provide comprehensive loan waiver to liberate farmers from indebtedness and end peasant suicides, implement LARR Act, (Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act) 2013, protect the federal rights of the states by restoring the taxation power with amendment in the GST Act and provide 60 per cent share of divisive pool (including the revenue through cess and surcharge) instead of the current share of 31 per cent”.