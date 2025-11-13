Skirmishes as protesters confront security at UN climate talks venue

Belem (Brazil): A group of activists skirmished with security on Tuesday at United Nations climate talks in Brazilian Amazon city Belem, briefly trying to force their way into the main venue before they were pushed back. Two security workers suffered minor injuries, the UN said.

The confrontation came late in the day as people were filtering out of the venue for COP30, as the talks are known.

“Earlier this evening, a group of protesters breached security barriers at the main entrance to the COP, causing minor injuries to two security staff, and minor damage to the venue,” UN Climate Change said in a statement. “Brazilian and UN security personnel took protective actions to secure the venue, following all established security protocols. Brazilian and UN authorities are investigating the incident. The venue is fully secured, and COP negotiations continue.”

Agustin Ocaña, mobilization coordinator for youth with the Global Youth Coalition, told The Associated Press he was outside when he saw two groups of people, some with yellow shirts and some in the garb of Indigenous communities, walking toward the venue.

He said at first they were mostly just dancing and chanting, and he decided to follow because he has some friends in the Indigenous group.