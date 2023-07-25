SJVN gets five hydel projects in Arunachal

SHIMLA: Sutlej Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) — a profit making leading PSU — has been allotted five new hydro power projects by Arunachal Pradesh.



The total capacity of the projects will be 5097 MW.

All the allocated projects are situated in tributaries of Dibang river. The allocated projects are 3097 MW Etalin, 680 MW Attunli, 500MW Emini, 420 Amulin and 400 MW Mihumdon. SJVN chairman-cum-managing director Nand Lal Sharma informed that the government of Arunachal Pradesh has terminated memorandums of agreement with various private power developers as they ‘showed less interest’ in executing projects allotted to them. The projects which have been withdrawn from private developers are now being handed over to central public sector understandings.

Sharma said that 3097 MW Etalin and 680 MW Attunli were earlier allocated to private players as there was no physical progress in both the projects; the projects are now allotted to SJVN. In addition to SJVN projects have also been allocated to other central public sector understandings namely NEEPCO, NHPC and THDC.

Sharma said the Arunachal Pradesh government has considered his proposition of ‘One Basin One Developer.’

and allocated all the 5 projects in Dibang Basin, which will result in optimal resource utilisation and timely completion of projects. The development of these projects will involve an investment of more than R. 50000 crores, while construction of these projects will reduce carbon emission in tune of around 1.1 Million Tonnes per year.

He informed that agreement for the implementation of these projects will be signed soon in an event which will be graced by Hon’ble Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu and Hon’ble Union Power Minister R.K. Singh.

The portfolio of SJVN is now 55,527 MW. Company is on rapid progression to achieve its Shared Vision of being a 25,000 MW company by 2030 & 50000 MW by 2040.

This Shared Vision has been formulated in sync with the commitment of the Government of India of generating 50% energy from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources by 2030.