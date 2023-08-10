Six terrorist associates arrested in J&K

SRINAGAR: Six Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist associates have been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla and Budgam districts, officials said on Thursday.

They said a terror module was unearthed in Uri area of Baramulla in north Kashmir and three terrorist associates of LeT involved in running the module were arrested.

Acting on a tip off, security forces in a joint patrolling apprehended one suspected person whose search led to recovery of two grenades, they said. The individual was identified as Showkat Ali Awan, resident of Churunda area of Uri.

During his questioning, he revealed the names of his accomplices Ahmad Din and Mohammad Sadeeq Khatana who were questioned and upon their disclosure two grenades, a Chinese pistol, a pistol magazine and four live rounds were recovered, official said.