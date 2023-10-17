Six students drown in Jharkhand dam

HAZARIBAGH: Six students of Class-12 drowned on Tuesday in Lotwa Dam in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh district, where they had gone for a picnic at a “bunking” school, officials said.



The students were aged between 17 and 18 years, they said. The incident occurred around 11 am in the dam, about 25 km from Hazaribagh town.

“Six bodies have been fished out... and sent to Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College for post-mortem examination,” SP Manoj Ratan Chothesaid.

Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Hemant Soren condoled the death of the students.