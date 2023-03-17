Six killed in major fire in Hyderabad multi-storey

Hyderabad: Six persons including four women died of asphyxiation following a major fire in a multi-storey commercial complex in Secunderabad here, officials said Friday.



The six were found in an unconscious condition by firemen on Thursday in a room on the fifth floor of the Swapnalok Complex’ building and were rushed to a state-run hospital, they said. All six were brought dead to the hospital, a doctor said. A senior police official said the cause of death would be known after investigation but, most likely, suffocation and inhaling smoke could be the reason. Legal action will be initiated, the official said.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, expressed grief over the deaths in the fire accident and announced an ex-gratia Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the each deceased.

Officials, who took up fire fighting operation said the external staircase in the building, that houses several private offices, garments and electronic shops, was found closed with unused articles dumped there.

Twelve people were rescued from the building using hydraulic platform and six, who complained of suffocation and some illness after inhaling smoke, were admitted to different hospitals, officials said. Some of those, who were trapped inside the building flashed cell phone lights seeking help.

Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services Director General Y Nagi Reddy, who inspected the spot told reporters on Friday that a fire call was received at around 7.20 pm on Thursday and fire tenders were immediately rushed to the area.

He said 12 people were rescued. During fire fighting and rescue operation, six others were found in an unconscious state in a room on the fifth floor and they were brought out and shifted to hospital, but they died.