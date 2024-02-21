Six killed as car falls into Yamuna river in U’khand’s Tehri

New Tehri: Three members of a family were among six people killed after their car fell into the Yamuna river in Uttarakhand’s Tehri district early on Wednesday, officials said. The accident occurred at 1 am near the Aglar bridge on the Delhi-Yamunotri highway.

Police were informed when the passengers in the car could not be contacted by their family members.

On the basis of the occupants’ mobile phone location, the badly-damaged car was spotted on the riverbank around 4 pm, Subdivisional

Magistrate (Nainbagh) Manju Rajput said.

The car, which was ferrying a youth from Mori in Uttarkashi district to Dehradun for treatment, had fallen around 250 metres into the Yamuna river, she said.