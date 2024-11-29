Six doctors booked for misleading father of child who died due to ‘wrong treatment’

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A case has been registered against six doctors of a private hospital in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for allegedly misleading the father of a child who died under their care, police said on Friday.

The accused doctors also allegedly tampered with the evidence, they said.

According to a release by the police, a 5-year-old kid was admitted to Vedant Hospital in the city’s Sutgirni area on April 26. The boy underwent a surgery at the hospital the same day.

The child died on May 6 after being under treatment for nearly 10 days.

The boy’s father Avinash Aghav has alleged that his son died due to wrong treatment at the hospital. He also claimed that evidence was destroyed and papers related to the treatment were not given to him, the release said.

The complainant has accused the hospital of tampering with the CCTV footage of the premises from April 26 to April 28, the release said.

The doctors – Arjun Pawar, Shaikh Ilyas, Ajay Kale, Abhijit Deshmukh, Tushar Chavhan and Nitin Adhane – were booked on Wednesday for causing death by negligence and destruction of evidence under the Indian Penal Code, the release added.

The police release did not explain the time gap between the death of the child and the registration of the case against the doctors.