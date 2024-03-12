Six dead in MP wedding procession accident

Raisen: In a tragic accident during a wedding procession in Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen district, another person succumbed to injuries, raising the death toll to six, as confirmed by Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikas Shahwal on Tuesday. Additionally, 11 injured individuals are currently receiving medical treatment in hospitals.

The incident occurred when a truck allegedly attempted to overtake from the wrong side and collided with the wedding procession in the Sultanpur area of the district on Monday night. The procession, originating from Anchalkheda village in Narmadapuram district, had reached Khamaria Ghat when the accident transpired.

Among the victims were five individuals, including the groom’s younger brother and laborers carrying lights, who were fatally injured on the spot. Furthermore, 25 others sustained injuries in the collision.

The truck initially struck the horse ridden by the groom, Vishram Singh Ahirwar (26), resulting in one of his hands being crushed under the vehicle’s tire, according to reports.

Following the accident, the driver and cleaner of the truck fled the scene, prompting authorities to launch a search operation to apprehend them.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav swiftly responded to the tragedy by announcing financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased individuals, and Rs 50,000 each to those injured, as conveyed by Raisen collector.