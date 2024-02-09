Six cities get new campus of IGNOU Regional Centre

NEW DELHI: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) saw the virtual inauguration of new campus buildings for IGNOU Regional Centers in Bengaluru, Agartala, Jammu, Port Blair, NOIDA, and Pune by the Union Minister of Education, Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan. Additionally, the laying of the foundation stone for the upcoming Regional Center building in Vijayawada took place during the ceremony held on Wednesday.



Supported by the Education Ministry under the HEFA scheme, these state-of-the-art facilities symbolise IGNOU’s dedication to providing unparalleled learning environments for its students. The event also witnessed the unveiling of a cutting-edge studio at the Electronic Media Production Center, IGNOU Headquarters, reinforcing the institution’s commitment to innovation.

In his address, Pradhan highlighted IGNOU’s role as a beacon of educational opportunity, particularly in the digital realm, extending its reach globally. He commended IGNOU for swiftly aligning with the objectives of the NEP 2020, emphasising the university’s readiness to embrace technology-driven education.