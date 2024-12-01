Six cadets of MRSAFPI passout from NDA, Khadakwasla

Chandigarh: Making the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute, (MRSAFPI), SAS Nagar (Mohali) proud yet again, six more cadets of the Institute on Saturday passed out from the National Defence Academy (NDA) Khadakwasla (Maharashtra) as part of the 147th NDA Course. The passing out parade was reviewed by Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, PVSM, AVSM.

After completing three years of rigorous training, these six cadets—Gurkirat Singh, Barjinder Singh, Sukhdev Singh Gill, Yuvraj Singh Tomar, Vinayak Sharma and Kush Pandeya—will now proceed to various service training academies to become commissioned officers within a year. Gurkirat Singh, the son of a retired Lance Naik from the Army, made the state proud by securing the top position in the Arts Stream of the passing out course.

He received recognition from the Vice Chancellor of the University of Lucknow, who was the Chief Guest at the Convocation of the Course. Punjab Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training Minister, Aman Arora congratulated the cadets on their outstanding achievement and wished them all the best for a bright future in the Defence Services. He mentioned that the Punjab government has been working diligently to fulfil the aspirations of youth who wish to join the Armed Forces as commissioned officers.