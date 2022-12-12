Sivok-Rangpo Rail Project achieves another milestone

Maligaon: In a milestone achievement, the Sivok-Rangpo Rail Project has shown breakthrough of an Evacuation Tunnel with the Main Tunnel on December 10.

The first breakthrough in Tunnel No.11, located in Kalimpong district of West Bengal, was done in presence of Project Director, Chief General Manager and other officers of Ircon International Limited, Northeast Frontier Railway, Amberg Engineering (Detail Design Consultancy) team and construction agency ABCI Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. along with local administration.

The length of Main Tunnel is 3,232 m and of Evacuation Tunnel is 960 m, located in between Tarkhola and Tumlangkhola in Kalimpong. The tunnel traverses through vulnerable and challenging geological conditions of the lesser Himalaya. Like all other tunnels, in this Sivok-Rangpo Rail Project, latest and most sophisticated tunnelling technology, i.e., New Austrian Tunnelling Method or NATM has been adopted.

Not only the top class and well experienced engineers from India, but also the highly experienced foreign engineers are also involved in this project.