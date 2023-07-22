Sivok-Rangpo new rail link project achieves 55% progress

MALIGAON: The Sivok – Rangpo new rail link railway project is one of the crucial connectivity projects for the North-eastern region.

Constructing new railway lines to connect all the state capitals of North-eastern region is going on under capital connectivity projects of Indian Railways. Rail connectivity projects are significantly contributing towards transformation of the North-eastern states. The works for the Sivok – Rangpo new rail link railway project, among other connectivity projects, is also going on in full swing to establish a railway connection between Sikkim and the rest of the country. The Sivok – Rangpo project has already achieved physical progress of 55%.