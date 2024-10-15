Sivamani takes over as new DG of Indian Coast Guard

New Delhi: Paramesh Sivamani, who specialises in navigation and direction, has taken over as the 26th director general of the Indian Coast Guard.

The Flag Officer, during his illustrious career spanning over three-and-a-half decades, has served in various capacities in ashore and afloat appointments.

Sivamani’s sea commands include all major vessels of the Indian Coast Guard which include Advanced Offshore Patrol Vessel ‘Samar’ and Offshore Patrol Vessel ‘Vishwast’, the defence ministry said in a statement. The Flag Officer was at the helm of the Coast Guard Region (East), Coast Guard Region (West), Coast Guard Commander Eastern Seaboard).

An alumnus of the National Defence College and Defence Services Staff College, Sivamani was elevated to the rank of Additional Director General in September 2022, and was subsequently posted at the Coast Guard Headquarters. He was given the additional charge of Director General Coast Guard in August 2024.