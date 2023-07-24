Situation under control at Bhakra Dam: Punjab CM

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said that the water level at the dams of the state is below the danger mark and the state government is keeping a strict vigil over the entire situation, which is completely under control.



The Chief Minister, who was here to assess the situation in wake of incessant rains, held detailed parleys with the officers of the state government, district administration and that of Bhakra

Beas Management.

He said that it is a matter of great relief that the water level at Bhakra Dam was still below the danger mark so there is no immediate need of release of any water from the dam. Bhagwant Mann further said that the danger mark of Bhakra Dam is 1680 feet whereas the level of water at the dam on July 23 was 1653 feet.

The Chief Minister said that there is no need to panic as water level is fairly below the danger mark adding he asked the officers to share the information regarding water level regularly with the people to avoid

any confusion.