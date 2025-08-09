SIT searches new location near Dharmasthala

Dharmasthala: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged mass burial case in Dharmasthala conducted a new search operation on Friday at a new location in Boliyar, following specific information provided by an anonymous complainant-witness.

According to official sources, the new input provided specific clues that prompted the team to examine the area. Forensic experts and technical staff accompanied the SIT during the inspection, which was conducted under tight security.

The SIT has not released any details about findings from the new site so far. Officials maintained that all leads are being pursued with due diligence and that further actions will be guided by forensic assessments and legal procedures.

The investigation has drawn significant public and political attention. Authorities have urged the media and public to refrain from speculation and allow the SIT to complete its work without interference.

The SIT was formed by the state government after allegations emerged of mass murder, rape, and illegal burials in Dharmasthala over the past two decades.

The complainant, a former sanitation worker whose identity has not been disclosed, claimed that he was employed in Dharmasthala between 1995 and 2014.

He alleged that he was forced to bury several bodies--including those of women and minors--some of which bore signs of sexual assault.

He has since recorded a statement before a magistrate in connection with these claims.