SIT searches activist Thimarody’s home in Dharmasthala case

Mangaluru (Karnataka): The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged burial of bodies in Dharmasthala on Tuesday searched the residence of activist Mahesh Shetty Thimarody in Ujire. Thimarody is currently out on bail after being arrested for allegedly making derogatory remarks against BJP's national general secretary (Organisation) B L Santhosh. SIT officials were accompanied by the accused C N Chinnaiah, during the search on Tuesday.

According to SIT officials, Thimarody had sheltered Chinnaiah in his house for the last two months and armed with a search warrant from the Belthangady court, the team was trying to gather information and evidence from the activist's residence. Officials said evidence collection is continuing as part of the wider probe. A controversy erupted after Chinnaiah, who has been arrested on charges of perjury, claimed burying a number of bodies, including those of women with signs of sexual assault, in Dharmasthala over a period of time, with the implications pointing towards the administrators of the local temple. The BJP had protested against targeting the temple. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar had also warned of action if the complaint was false. Veerendra Heggade, the Dharmadhikari or the custodian of the temple too had welcomed the constitution of the SIT.