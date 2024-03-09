SIT recommends action against Madrasas

L-UCKNOW: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has provided its recommendations to the state government, urging quick action against Madrasas that receive foreign aid but don’t reveal where the money comes from.



After the state government’s thorough investigation uncovered about 8,000 unregistered madrasas in the state, a three-member SIT was formed in October 2023. Led by Additional Director General (ADG) ATS Mohit Agarwal, the team includes SP Cybercrime Dr. Triveni Singh and Director of Minority Welfare, J. Reebha.

Notably, the report highlights clusters of these madrasas in districts bordering Nepal like Maharajganj, Shravasti, Bahraich, and Gonda, each with over 300 such schools.

The SIT’s mandate includes issuing notices to all madrasas, seeking information about transactions in foreign exchange earning accounts. Approximately 80 madrasas in border regions received foreign funding totaling around Rs 100 crores. Concerns about fund misuse and source authenticity prompted action.

Further, the SIT is investigating transactions in Foreign Exchange Earning Accounts (EEFC) of these madrasas receiving foreign funds.

Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed Javed, Chairman of the UP State Madrasa Education Board, clarified that not all madrasas are against the nation. The investigation aims to cleanse the system.