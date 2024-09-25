‘SIT probe over laddu issue insufficient, needs SC intervention’

Guntur: Senior YSRCP leader and former irrigation minister Ambati Rambabu on Tuesday said an SIT probe ordered by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu into the alleged Tirupati laddu adulteration case is insufficient and called for a Supreme Court-monitored investigation.

On Sunday, Naidu ordered an SIT probe to be headed by an inspector general (IG) rank or a higher cadre officer into the alleged mixing of animal fats for making Tirupati laddus."The CM’s decision to order an inquiry through a DIG (IG) was laughable and insufficient... SIT probe is inadequate, the issue should be investigated under the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court," said Rambabu.