SIT gets green signal to quiz top officials; DNA matches confirmed

Ahmedabad: The chief of the SIT set up to probe the Rajkot game zone fire that killed 27 said on Wednesday that they have been given the go-ahead to question even senior IAS and IPS officials if the probe warranted.

In a related development, the Rajkot collector said that the DNA samples of all the victims have been matched with their relatives.

The Special Investigation Team chief Subhash Trivedi spoke to the media after Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi met the SIT members in Gandhinagar and reviewed the progress in the probe.

“We have been instructed to probe the roles of officers associated with Rajkot Municipal Corporation, fire department, police and power utility firm and take stern action if they are found guilty,” said Trivedi.

A massive fire at the TRP Game Zone, a recreation facility, claimed the lives of 27 persons, including children, on May 25, prompting the state government to set up the SIT.

The SIT comprises the commissioner of technical education BN Pani, director of the Gandhinagar-based forensic science laboratory HP Sanghvi, Ahmedabad’s chief fire officer JN Khadia, and MB Desai, the superintending engineer of the roads and buildings department.

A separate investigation is being conducted by the Rajkot police that have arrested five persons so far.